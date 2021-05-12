Southern Drag Boat Association heading to Lake Bryan this weekend!

BRYAN, TX — Looking for some family fun this weekend!

Well, the waters over at Lake Bryan are about to come alive, with three days of racing starting this Friday!

The Southern Drag Boat Association will be hosting a competition from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday races running from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Below are the following ticket prices:

Friday - $10

Saturday - $15

Sunday - $20

Weekend Pass - $30

Admission for children under 12 is free and there will be a $10 cooler fee, with no glass bottles being allowed. There will be food trucks on-site throughout this event.

Can't wait? Well, the competitors in this event will be featured in a 'Show & Shine' event this Thursday, displaying their boats from 4:30 to 8 P.M. at the Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. in Downtown Bryan.

At this time, the competition is planned to be streamed online.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!