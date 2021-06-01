'Sound It Out' Campaign blasts through barriers for kids facing mental health issues

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Mental health can be a touchy subject between concerned parents and their kids.

'Sound It Out' is a campaign initiative that utilizes the power of music to overcome that disconnect.

Music has the power to evoke emotions, calm nerves, and heal souls. When that power is used proactively, music can make the world of a difference for a kid struggling with mental health.

16-year-old Jacob Smith has been taking voice lessons since he was 12 years old.

"In performing you're- it makes you open up a lot more. You're a lot more vulnerable when you get on stage and do your thing in front of all those people," Smith said.

Music and performance have provided an outlet.

"He knows that he can come to ms. Sarah's lesson and it's a safe space if he is having a hard day with us, with school anything just day in and day out," Jamie Smith, Jacob's mom said.

Music also helps young students process emotions.

"Sometimes you cannot separate what else is going on in life from their music. It has to all tie together," Sarah Cook, Jacob's voice instructor said.

And communicate.

"I think I've seen Jacob grow a lot and have the confidence to do the things that he wants to do," Jamie Smith said.

The sound it out campaign brings together some of today's recording artists and everyday preteens. Together they create music that encourages middle schoolers to open up about their feeling and experiences.

If you are interested in seeing how the 'Sound It Out' campaign works, there is a free website available that includes guides and games.

