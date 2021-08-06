Somerville PD: Four armed robbery suspects still wanted, seeking public's help

SOMERVILLE, TEXAS — The Somerville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four armed robbery suspects.

On July 15, around 9:53 P.M., Burleson County law enforcement responded to an army robbery call at 16999 S.H. 36 in Somerville.

According to local authorities, two Black men, and a potentially Hispanic male, entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the store clerk and shoppers inside.

A fourth unidentified suspect, who was driving the car that group fled in, headed north on S.H. 36 afterward.

The clerk suffered minor injures from being struck in the head by one of the robbery suspects.

Local authorities are saying this is the second time within a year that an armed robbery occurred at the store; the last incident was on Sept 28, 2020, and was very similar in nature to this recent one.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2018 or newer brown GLA 250 Mercedes SU.

Somerville PD

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bluebonnet Area CRIME STOPPERS at 567-TIPS or 866-930-8477.

"You do not have to give your name when you call CRIME STOPPERS, you will be given a special coded number. If the information leads to the arrest of a wanted person, you may be eligible for a case reward of up to $1,000.00. ALL CRIME STOPPERS (979) 567-TIPS" Somerville PD stated in a press release.

