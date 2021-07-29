Somerville PD: Crash into Mama's Kitchen leaves two employees with severe burns

SOMERVILLE, TEXAS — According to Sgt. Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a vehicle crash into Mamma's Kitchen in Somerville has left two employees with severe burns.

Authorities are saying a vehicle had pulled up to the restaurant but failed to hit the breaks while attempting to park.

Two employees had been cooking at the time and upon impact, the crash caused hot cooking oils to burn them.

The two have since been airlifted to Memorial Houston to receive medical treatment.

As this investigation remains ongoing, Texas DPS is assisting while Somerville PD remains as the lead investigator in this case.

