Somerville High School senior killed by train

SOMERVILLE, TEXAS — Tragedy befell the community of Somerville Friday morning when a train struck and killed a high school senior.

High school senior Amari Mouton tragically lost her life at a railroad crossing shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning, as she was driving along Switch Back Road, near her home.

"Upon our arrival we found one vehicle involved and one individual deceased at the scene," said Jake Sullivan, Somerville Police Chief.

Police believe the teen driver may have tried to cross the tracks while the barriers were still down, possibly not realizing a train was coming or misjudging the speed of the train. Sullivan said the investigation into what happened at the tracks remains ongoing.

"From talking to other law enforcement members, this is something that happens once or twice a year," the chief commented. "The thing that I would ask our public is: When those arms are down, do not go around them. Because you just can’t see what’s coming from the other direction.”

Students at Somerville High School were released early today due to the loss of their classmates.

Amari Mouton’s former freshman volleyball and basketball coach, Morgan Laughlin, said that the young woman was beloved by the community and made people smile with her silly and happy energy.

"If you knew Amari, you loved Amari," said Laughlin. "The second she walked into a classroom, she brightened up any place she went. She was probably the funniest person I ever met, and the sweetest person you could ever meet.”