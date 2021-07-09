Sodexo hosting job fair at St. Joseph Regional Hospital on July 15

BRYAN, TX — On July 15, local Brazos County residents are invited to attend a Sodexo Job Fair over at St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual and bring two copies of their resume to the event.

According to their news release, Sodexo will be hiring for multiple full-time and part-time positions in the following roles:

Senior Cooks

Food Services Workers

Supervisors

Patient Ambassadors

Healthcare Hosts/Hostesses

For more information, potential applicants are encouraged to contact Recruiter, Nicole Cornelious at 346-577-1366 to schedule an interview.

The event will run from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

For more information or to see available job postings, interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Sodexo Careers website and search by location; CHI St. Joseph -Bryan/Madison/Burleson/College Station.

Location: St. Joseph Regional Hospital, 2801 Franciscan Street - Bryan, TX 77802

