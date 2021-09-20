Snook ISD students to receive breakfast & lunch for free this year

SNOOK, Texas — Snook ISD says all students eating breakfast and lunch at school will not be charged this year.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has approved a waiver for Snook ISD's School Nutrition Services, exempting all students from having to pay.

Second meals, extra entrees, and a la carte food items will still be available for purchase in the cafeteria.

Snook ISD students will not be required to fill out a meal application to receive these free meals. However, the district is still encouraging families

to fill one out as it still provides additional benefits.

