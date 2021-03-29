Snapchat argument escalates to criminal charges, two women arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Two women were arrested after College Station police said the pair confirmed breaking into an apartment and assaulting their victim.

Frances Marie Guevara and Kassandra Samantha Cerda, both 19, have each been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with intent to commit an assault.

On March 28, a College Station officer responded to the victim's call over at 2518 Dartmouth St.

According to the probable cause statement, the College Station officer found the victim shirtless, with multiple scratches across his chest, arms, and back.

The victim said Guevara, Cerda, and a third person, a man named Christian Jeffery, had assaulted him upon entering his apartment.

Police said the victim reported being slapped, shoved, and punched by Guevara, alongside being punched, kicked, and body-slammed by Jeffrey.

According to the probable cause statement, Guevara confirmed to CSPD she had committed the offense due to an argument on Snapchat.

Guevara and Cera were both arrested on March 28.

