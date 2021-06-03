Snakes are actually more scared of humans than we are of them, experts explain

BRYAN, TX — Snake season is upon us, as this is the time of the year... when the weather is just hot enough for snakes to make an appearance.

This means it's also a busy season for KNK Reptile Rescue.

A business dedicated to the most mysterious reptiles

"We did lots of corn snakes and kings snakes and things like that for people as pets,” Said Kristen Norris, founder of KNK and practice manager for west Brazos Animal Center. "We began this non-profit organization a little over 10 years ago. It originally started off with breeding snakes to provide as pets. She then quickly realized there was a need in the community for something else.

”As we got involved with that, we realized how much there was a need for rescue work. A lot of people that needed to either have animals that they were taking care of, they couldn’t take care of anymore,” Norris shared with KRHD 25 News.

Calls they receive the most are rescue and relocation of snakes found in people's yards.

”Snake activity really kind of picks up after spring break so late March through June,” shared Toby Hibbitts, curator of amphibians and reptiles at the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collection at Texas A&M.

Toby Hibbitts is an expert on amphibians and reptiles. He says we’re currently in the thick of snake season. The grass is high and rainy weather provides these serpents the perfect climate.

“Snakes in general like places that they can hide, so obviously if you’ve got tall grass that you haven't mowed that you haven't been walking around in it’s quiet it’s secluded it’s a perfect spot for snakes,” Norris added.

One resident shared she has already spotted one near her home.

”I’ve seen one snake in my front driveway it just looked like it was a grass snake and it just left me alone, so I left it alone,” said Lexie Disher, resident of the Brazos Valley. “Usually, I just try to avoid the high grass areas and you should be fine,”

Some of the most common snakes people encounter here in the Brazos Valley are rat snakes and if you’re near ponds you may see water snakes.

“Most common venomous snake in our area is the copper head, so the copper heads are really common in our area,” Hibbits added.

Hibbitts shared it’s best to educate yourself on what some of these snakes look like. So next time you spot one you’ll know if it’s venomous or not.

According to experts, the best thing to do if you come across any snake, whether it’s venomous or not, is to keep a good distance. You should let them be because in most cases they're probably more afraid of you.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!