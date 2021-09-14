Small Business Week, another way to shop small and local

BRYAN, Texas — For the past two years, small businesses have been resilient and it's been tough for some to find a way to survive.

As we celebrate Small Business Week, there are a number of ways you can help keep them around.

Small Business Week is another week where small businesses get to see their locals give back.

"To me... it means I am going to share a post from a fellow small business," Crissy Sayers, a Manager at Bird's Nest in Downtown Bryan said.

For Bird's Nest in Downtown Bryan, Sayers says, most of their customers are from word of mouth.

"From you bringing your family in when they come from out of town. From telling your friends 'Hey, I saw these cute stores in Downtown Bryan... We should make a day of it'... That is what really keeps our small businesses thriving," Sayers added.

This manager says anyone can support small businesses.

"Sharing a post on Facebook is free and it takes 2 seconds. Your friends trust your instinct and what you love and so, giving a good word to a small business that you went to..... they are going to try it," Sayers added.

Taking a moment to share and celebrate the small businesses in our town, goes a long way... especially when tougher times aren't too far behind.

"There was one really scary month where we couldn't even open our doors. We went online. We pivoted and made it through and by doing that pivot back in 2020, it has made our businesses that much stronger," Sayers shared. "The last two years have been difficult. I would say we really rallied together and came through it. Our Downtown area.... the locals really frequented our stores and made a point of shopping local that makes a huge difference and we made it through."

Another small business that had to adapt was Brazos Glassworks... just down the street.

"For example, we went more heavily into the internet on our Etsy shop, as well as our website, and that has really kept us afloat during the worst part of the pandemic," Debbie Jasek, co-owner of Brazos Glassworks said.

This small business owner says small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy.

"It's where most people get their first jobs, is in a small business, it's where you learn to do things, you learn to be a business owner yourself... or learn what you like and what you don't like... and when that goes away... there are problems," Jasek said.

Just walking through the doors makes a difference.

