Small Business Saturday at Bryan brewery

Despite the growing concern about inflation, people in the Brazos Valley are continuing to show their support for local businesses.

Some of the top concerns for most entrepreneurs are inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor impact operations according to a 2022 Bank of America Small Business Owner Report.

The Owners of Kinderhill Brew Lab want to work with other local businesses and highlight their talents.

“When you support a local business, you’re supporting your local economy as well and you’re just fostering a community where people can follow their dreams and do things that they really love and are passionate about,” Hill said.

Tara Dean, one of the vendors, said she always had a passion for fashion and loves cultivating relationships in the community.

Dean says she wants to offer more inclusive, size-friendly options, so she can not only stylize people but also help build their confidence.

“These types of events are truly pivotal for small business artists, such as myself, that way we can showcase our art, we can bring it to our communities, so it’s not just sitting at home, we’re able to share it with everyone else,” she said.

Shaudra Tate, another vendor, said she has been perfecting her craft since 2020 and she calls her earrings her COVID babies.

Tate said it allows her to express herself creatively and loves it when she can tell how each pair speaks to people differently.

“Bryan-College Station is such a great community, I love the way small businesses are supported, family businesses are supported, local chains, just everything. I love everything about this community and the support it gives throughout,” she said.

Community members also had the opportunity to purchase a limited-addition glass and beer of choice for $10.

A portion of the proceeds goes toward a non-profit's efforts to support artists and breweries.

“They started this initiative where they release a special glass every year for Small Business Saturday and artwork is done by a different artist each year, so it’s very unique and different each year and a dollar from each glass back towards the Texas Craft Brewers Guild,” Hill said.

Owners of Kinderhill Brew Lab hope to continue this event every year.