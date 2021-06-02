Skywriter MD bringing 100+ new jobs to the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Over one-hundred-new-jobs coming to Bryan in the coming months!

You could become a virtual medical scribe as a new company has expanded operations in the Brazos Valley. Skywriter MD moved into the Bryan Galleria Village tower this week, moving from the Aggieland Business Park.

Skywriters MD helps doctors navigate electronic medical records in real-time. They handle data entry and office orders freeing doctors to spend more time with patients.

"Through a software program we can eavesdrop so to speak in on physician-patient conversations so a physician goes into a patient room with an iPad or a laptop whatever medium they choose to use and with the touch of a button be connected to a skywriter located right here in College Station-Bryan and that skywriter assists the physician with the documentation." shared Tracy Rue, founder, President & CEO of Skywriter MD.

Skywriters intends to hire 15 people a month moving forward.

The first training classes are scheduled for June 21.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!