Skybreak Church in College Station asks for formula donations, hoping to distribute

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Skybreak Church head pastor Nathan Green is father to a newborn baby boy; just two weeks old. The family has chosen to feed their son breast milk and decided to give away the formula Nathan’s wife was sent home with at the hospital. This decision sparked a new concern for the Greens.

“So we got some information that there were some people in need, some friends and other people on social media my wife was kind of in contact with," Nathan said. "After hearing about that, she just kind of posted about it [online], and within about an hour or so there were a lot of people responding with, ‘How can we help? What can we do?’"

The church hosted a formula drive over the weekend with the hope they’d be able to provide formula for families in and outside of the church. A total of 18 cans were donated, which have already helped a few families - but are just a meager start.

“Now we’re just taking on to collect what we can and then we’ll put it all together," the pastor said. "We want to do more than just a can per family because that doesn’t go very far. That only helps for a short moment. So if we can do more than that, we’d love to help be able to supply them for several weeks.”

In order to host such a major distribution, the church will need plenty of donations. Through campaigning on social media, they hope they can get the ball rolling. Nathan’s brother Jarrod Green, also in church leadership, told KRHD that his family’s church has taken on charitable tasks like this before.

“We always look for ways we can best serve the community," he said. "... Actually, during the pandemic, when people couldn’t get food, we had a whole 18-wheeler here full of groceries, and we distributed food boxes to those in need.”

Skybreak Church of College Station is now accepting donations of unopened baby formula, of all varieties, at the church office on Harvey Road. Donors can drop off items from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“So it doesn’t really matter what it is coming up, or what people are going through, we would love to help however we can," Jarrod said.

For more information about Skybreak, visit the following link: Skybreak Church