Single-vehicle crash in Bryan leaves one dead, two hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Bryan has left one person dead and another two hospitalized.

The crash happened just before midnight on Oct. 10 at the 500 block of E Villa Maria Road.

The vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a nearby utility pole.

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger was transported to a hospital with only minor injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

An investigation into this crash is currently being conducted.

