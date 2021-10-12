Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Single-vehicle crash in Bryan leaves one dead, two hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:49:15-04

BRYAN, Texas — A single-vehicle crash in Bryan has left one person dead and another two hospitalized.

The crash happened just before midnight on Oct. 10 at the 500 block of E Villa Maria Road.

The vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a nearby utility pole.

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger was transported to a hospital with only minor injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

An investigation into this crash is currently being conducted.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.