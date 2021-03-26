Shoppers, expect some 'egg'-treme price changes this Easter holiday

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Shoppers at Brazos valley grocery stores are sure to see egg prices rise as we move toward Easter weekend.

Egg prices started their normal spring increase with the Sunday religious holiday, less than two weeks away. Poultry experts at Texas A&M Agri-life say the average price for a dozen eggs increases from 50-cents to a dollar higher in the spring. However, they say egg production isn't affected by those higher prices.

"A lot of people like to bake around the Easter holidays, so that uses a lot of eggs and of course, people like to dye eggs for their traditional Easter egg hunts and so Easter eggs sales always spike around easter time, and therefore, the price goes up slightly around Easter time." Craig Coufal, a poultry specialist at Texas A&M Agri-life shared with 25 News.

Experts say, egg prices typically return to normal shortly after Easter Sunday.

