Shooting victim life-lighted to hospital, suspect arrested: Police

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 05, 2022
MIDWAY, Texas — An early morning shooting has left one man hospitalized and three arrested, police said.

Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to FM 2158 (Midway) on reports of a shooting, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The male victim was life-lighted by St. Joseph PHI for urgent treatment.

His current condition remains unknown.

A suspect has been arrested - alongside two female subjects - all of whom were arrested on the scene and transported to the Madison County Jail, police said.

The Madison County Criminal Investigation Division, along with Command Staff, are assisting with the investigation.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

