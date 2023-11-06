Shooting reported near Prairie View A&M, several shot & injured

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Students at Prairie View A&M University reported several people being shot Sunday night at a homecoming event in Waller County.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, this gathering — the "PV Homecoming Trail and Ride Concert" located at FM 362 and Cameron Road — was approved by the county judge but wasn't an official university event.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook: "The party promoter agreed to follow the Judge’s instructions. Please avoid the area of FM 362 to avoid traffic due to people organizing parking in the approved pastures."

Multiple local law enforcement and emergency services filled the parking lot at the Buc-ees located on 290 in Waller, just about two miles from where the shooting took place to bring the injured individuals to a safe location off site from the shooting.

Victims were life-flighted to Houston and their condition is unknown.

Many people in the area last night commenting under the Waller County Sheriff Office's page reported cars backed up along FM 362.

The university has not made any comments at this time.

We'll continue to update you on air and online as we learn more information.