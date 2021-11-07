Shooting outside College Station bar leaves one hospitalized

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An early Sunday morning shooting at a College Station bar has left one injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Bar, 1637 Texas Ave S, according to a College Station Police Department Twitter post.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other victims were located on scene.

Investigators have since learned that the shooting had occurred in the bar's parking lot.

College Station police say they do not believe this to be a random incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the parking lot of P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Bar on Texas Ave. for reports of gunfire. Because daylight saving time ended today, there were two 1 a.m. hours. This response occurred shortly after the second 1 a.m. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/Ufcsfymmwj — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 7, 2021

