Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Shooting outside College Station bar leaves one hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 14:16:53-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An early Sunday morning shooting at a College Station bar has left one injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Bar, 1637 Texas Ave S, according to a College Station Police Department Twitter post.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other victims were located on scene.

Investigators have since learned that the shooting had occurred in the bar's parking lot.

College Station police say they do not believe this to be a random incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.