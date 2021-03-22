Shooting Investigation: CSPD asking for public's help

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 22, it's reported a man was struck by bullet fragments outside his apartment around 5:45 A.M; this according to College Station PD.

The apartment is located in the area of Longmire & Valley View Drives and at this time, the man is reported to have suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, College Station PD is asking anyone in the public with more information, to call them at (979) 764-3600.

