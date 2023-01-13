Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Shooting investigated at The Pearl Apartments: College Station police

crime scene tape
KXXV
crime scene tape
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 22:29:52-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive (The Pearl Apartments).

Victim was taken to the hospital, College Station police said in a Tweet.

25 News will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.