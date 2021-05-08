Shooting in Milam County leaves one dead, injures two others

ROCKDALE, TX — Shortly after 1 in the morning Saturday, May 8, the Milam County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting involving three victims just south of Rockdale.

Authorities believe the shooting was because of a property dispute.

Dalton Shaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to near by hospitals, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Israel Ballester with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.