Shooting in College Station H-E-B parking lot leaves one dead, one in the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Friday night at approximately 8:21 pm, College Station Police responded to the parking lot of the H-E-B on Texas Ave. for reports of a shooting.

One person was found on the scene with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A second person with serious injuries showed up at another hospital and police believe they are connected to this incident.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information about what happened, please call (979) 764-3600.

