Shooter in hospital after trying to force his way into College Station apartments

Posted at 3:31 PM, May 23, 2021
An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in College Station.

College Station Police report that a man armed with a rifle was pointing his weapon at people trying to force his way into the Eastmark Apartments on 2400 Cetnral Park Lane.

CSPD say they engaged the suspect after he began shooting.

According to CSPD, no officers were hurt and the shooter was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but CSPD says there is no danger to the public.

