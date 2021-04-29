Shady W Ranch in Bryan receives Lone Star Land Steward Ecoregion Award

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On April 29, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) revealed Parten Wakefield has been selected as a 2021 Lone Star Land Steward Ecoregion Award winner.

The Lone Star Land Steward Awards recognizes private landowners in Texas for their exemplary contributions to land, water, and wildlife stewardship. At the time of this publication, 95% of the land in Texas is under private ownership.

This year’s group of award winners were reportedly selected to represent a variety of conservation goals and accomplishments, displaying excellence in natural resource management and stewardship.

Here in Brazos County, the Shady W Ranch, owned by Wakefield, was selected for exemplifying the patience and persistence TWPD believes stewardship requires.

Shady W Ranch is reportedly very active in the local community, particularly through programs like Big Brothers/Big Sisters, allowing NRCS, Agrilife Extension, and TPWD staff access as a demonstration site for grassland restoration.

Alongside this, the ranch has an active outreach component that focuses on hunter and angler recruitment; they also take part in multiple grassland restoration projects through prescribed burning, TPWD’s Pastures for Upland Birds Program, and United State Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Partners Programs.

The annual banquet that celebrates Lone Star Land Steward Award winners will move forward virtually on May 27 at 6 p.m.

More information on how to tune in, as well as a video playlist highlighting the previous year’s winners, can be found on the Lone Star Land Steward page of the TPWD website.

Post Oak Savannah – Shady W Ranch (Brazos County)

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES