Sexual Assault Resource Center hosts their annual event, 'An Evening Under the Stars'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center is hosting its fourth annual "An Evening Under the Stars" gala on Sept. 9 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. There are many ways to join the fight against sexual violence in the Brazos Valley in the weeks leading up to the event.

Based on ticket sales and table sponsorships, over 350 people are expected to attend the gala. The event brings together people to dine, dance, listen to live music and raise money to support the SARC.

The private, non-profit serves survivors of sexual violence across the Brazos Valley from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington Counties.

“We continue to see unprecedented increases in service demand,” said Lindsey LeBlanc, SARC executive director. “This year, services are up 60% in addition to last year’s 29% increase. We are serving more people than ever, but still need the community’s help to support these vital services.”

Visit the SARC event website to check ticket and table availability. Even if you cannot attend, now is still a great time to support SARC’s efforts to eliminate sexual violence and serve survivors. From raffle prizes, t-shirts, and silent auctions, you can be a part of the action.

Here are four other ways to contribute:

1) “An Evening Under the Stars Raffle” tickets are $25 per ticket and also available through the SARC website. The winner will receive an 18K Yellow Gold with Black Onyx and Pavé Diamonds Lexington Barrel Bracelet and Necklace, valued at $4,400 generously donated by College Station Jeweler, David Gardner.

2) Online participation in the Gala’s silent auction will begin the evening of August 31. Go to the SARC website following this date to view the auction and bid on items.

3) Click the donate button on the top menu of the SARC website to donate directly to our organization and support survivors.

4) Mail contributions to the Sexual Assault Resource Center, P.O. Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805.

About SARC

SARC assists hundreds of sexual assault survivors annually with thousands of counseling sessions and other types of support. It helps survivors navigate the criminal justice system and obtain free legal help with protection orders. A 24/7 crisis hotline - (979) 731-1000 - receives more than 1,500 calls a year. SARC also strives to reduce sexual violence through education and prevention outreach events.

