Sex offenders in the Brazos Valley receiving scam phone calls

Sex offenders in the Brazos Valley are receiving scam calls that request an amount of money that is owed for their DNA samples.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the scam that targets sex offenders registered with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The phone call comes from a local number, by the names Lt. Jarlburrow or a Sgt. Heart to request the money.

"We do not have any employees by that name," said the sheriff's office. "We also do not request money for DNA samples."

The sheriff's office said it is making offenders aware of the scam via their press release due to restrictions prohibiting social media for sex offenders.