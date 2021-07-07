Sew Vac City offers kids' summer camp with adjusted COVID-19 protocols

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Sew Vac City's summer camps had a seamless transition into the COVID-19 season because of the safety protocols they already had in place.

Kids as young as eight years old put their sewing skills to the test at the weeklong summer camp in College Station.

"It builds confidence. Something that's easy to do and allows them to grow and hopefully learn to love sewing," Cathy Cox, an educator at Sew Vac City shared with KRHD 25 News.

Since the craft comes with some danger, safety has always been a top priority at Sew Vac City.

"You're working with young kids and sewing machines, so you watch everything as you go. It's just to keep everyone safe, even with just the mechanical things that we are using," Mark Wynn, owner of Sew Vac City said.

Maintaining a small class size allows the instructor to keep a close eye as students design.

"We cap it out usually at six to eight students because part of it is space, because they all do need to have their own sewing space," Wynn said.

In addition to protocols like cleaning up sessions, they've also found social distancing and keeping students spread out has worked throughout the pandemic.

"We were already doing that. So that is just, our normal policy. So we've already been very conscientious about health and environment," Cox said.

"You want to be careful. We still wipe down all of our surfaces. You know we always try to keep everything clean," Wynn said.

So kids can have fun and stay healthy in their creative space at this sewing camp.

Sew Vac City offers classes for people of all ages throughout the year.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”