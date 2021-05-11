Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM for the following counties:
- Brazos
- Burleson
- Grimes
- Houston
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Polk
- San Jacinto
- Trinity
- Walker
- Washington
This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, Coldspring, College Station, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota, Shepherd, Somerville, The Woodlands, and Trinity.
As of 3:14 P.M., quarter size hail and 60mph winds are possible with this storm near Caldwell moving NE @ 30mph. Additional storms are reportedly extending over Bryan at this time with gusty winds and lightning.
