Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM for the following counties:

Brazos

Burleson

Grimes

Houston

Madison

Montgomery

Polk

San Jacinto

Trinity

Walker

Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, Coldspring, College Station, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota, Shepherd, Somerville, The Woodlands, and Trinity.

As of 3:14 P.M., quarter size hail and 60mph winds are possible with this storm near Caldwell moving NE @ 30mph. Additional storms are reportedly extending over Bryan at this time with gusty winds and lightning.

