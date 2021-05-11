Watch
Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Josh Jones
Severe T-Storm Warning
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 11, 2021
BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM for the following counties:

  • Brazos
  • Burleson
  • Grimes
  • Houston
  • Madison
  • Montgomery
  • Polk
  • San Jacinto
  • Trinity
  • Walker
  • Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, Coldspring, College Station, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota, Shepherd, Somerville, The Woodlands, and Trinity.

As of 3:14 P.M., quarter size hail and 60mph winds are possible with this storm near Caldwell moving NE @ 30mph. Additional storms are reportedly extending over Bryan at this time with gusty winds and lightning.

