Several transported following housefire near Tanglewood Park in Bryan

Posted at 7:20 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Bryan firefighters are on the scene of a house fire where several people were transported.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway, near Tanglewood Park.

The Bryan Fire Department confirmed to KRHD that five children and two adults were transported, with one of the adults in critical condition.

Bryan police helped rescue a woman, meanwhile neighbors and family say three pets were inside.

The flames were put out within minutes, according to the Bryan Fire Department, but no pets were found.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

