Seven men arrested for College Station car burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Seven men have been arrested in connection to car burglaries in College Station.

According to the College Station Police Department, the first group targeted unlocked cars at apartment complexes and took currency, a firearm and other property. The second group broke windows of cars parked at hotels and took currency and a firearm.

Three Hallettsville, Texas, residents were charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.



19-year-old Conrad Damon-Malakai Powell

18-year-old Christian William Gonzales

20-year-old Cameron Gage Mcafee

Four Houston, Texas, residents were charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.



19-year-old Courtney De Sean Davis

21-year-old Juanzarian Devashay Bowles

20-year-old Marcus Shamane Mclemore

18-year-old Devin Markel Moore

Authorities say Davis, Bowles and Moore are documented gang members and were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Moore was also charged with failure to identify. He was arrested on two Harris County warrants for vehicle burglary.

College Station PD says additional charges are possible.

The department is asking those who were burglarized and have not reported it to call (979) 764-3600.