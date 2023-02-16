'Service with a smile': Dental students offering free care events locally

BRYAN, Texas — A partnership between a dentistry school and a local medical clinic is giving folks in the Brazos Valley a reason to smile.

'Health for All' and this week's dental clinic have a lot to offer.

Delivering health smiles is a big part of the UT Health Houston School of Dentistry's mission.

Patricia Lancaster, a patient, said it is also an amazing way for students to be better prepared for their future careers.

“It was all hands-on by the student, the doctor came in and checked it, but I think they do a great job," she said.

Lancaster said due to it being too expensive, she's been waiting over 5 years for root canal treatment.

She said this service will give other community members the chance to get help sooner.

Services include cleanings, extractions, full exams, X-rays, and more.

“They referred me to Houston, where the dental students can do it there and we can probably get it done at a very reduced price," Lancaster said.

Liz Dickey, the Executive Director of Health For All, said poor dental hygiene can impact not just your teeth, but the rest of your body too.

Taking care of your pearly whites not only helps with your physical health but benefits your mental health as well.

“They have a smile that they feel like they want to share with the world, they feel like they can speak and go out into the community,"

"I mean we've already seen it, people are walking away with more confidence knowing there's a solution here," Dickey said.

Dental work can be costly, but this mobile clinic will help ease and, in some cases, completely eliminate expenses.

If you're needing to make an appointment, there are still opportunities to sign up Thursday and Friday.