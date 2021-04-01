Selena Quintanilla's seamstress remembers fond memories on the anniversary of her passing

BRYAN, TX — Today, the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla is remembered as a global icon who unfortunately lost her life at the young age of 23.

Selena was famous for her talent as a singer, but she also had a passion for fashion. Her family friend and seamstress for many big events resides in Bryan and she shared with KRHD 25 News, that the two worked very closely together.

“Yes, when she decided she was going to open up her boutiques, she called me and asked me if I would help her," said Julia Ramirez, Selena Quintanilla's Seamstress. "The first boutique she opened was in Corpus Christi,”

Selena lived in Corpus Christi with her family all in separate houses next to one another on the same block.

Ramirez remembers going to her house to help Selena work on outfits together. They helped each other design everything she wore and Selena was very much hands-on with each costume.

“She picked stuff that you wouldn’t think she would have worn, but it looked beautiful on her and they were unique and people loved them and accepted her, it was something special,” Ramirez added.

Selena left an everlasting impact on those around her because of the way she carried herself and treated others. She was non-judgmental and accepting of people from all walks of life.

“I think her personality and the way she treated people, I think that was a big impact on a lot of people because everyone felt important to her,” Ramirez shared.

Today marks the 26th anniversary of Selena’s passing. She was shot by her manager Yolanda Saldívar, 16 days before her birthday. Saldívar was found embezzling money and Selena was going to let her go when she took her life.

Today is a tough day for the family and those that were very close with her.

“She was just really important to me, my life, and still is. I mean it’s something you don’t forget it just stays with me,” Ramirez expressed.

Ramirez emotionally shared those memories they created together will never fade away. She also appreciates all that Selena was able to do for her even after she passed.

“I think she left me a lot of outfits because, after her death, they wanted to do the movie,” said Ramirez.

After much back-and-forth discussion on who should be responsible for the wardrobe of the famous movie with lead actress Jennifer Lopez, they realized there was no one more fit for the job than Ramirez.

“He said, we really need you to do the wardrobe because anytime that we need something you’re going to know what it is,”

Ramirez described her first encounter with Jennifer Lopez in makeup and costume brought her to tears from the resemblance.

Selena was working on debuting her crossover album when she died.

Today, many young girls and musicians still look up to the icon.