Second Goodwill to open in College Station, Fall 2023

This new location will create about 45 new retail jobs
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 13, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is set to open its second Goodwill - creating about 45 new retail jobs.

Offering both part-time and full-time positions with benefits, starting pay is set to start at $11 per hour.

Opening Fall 2023, the new 15,000 square feet facility will be constructed at 4101 Texas Frontage Road.

This new storefront and donation center will be constructed at the former location of the Harley Davidson "ranch" storefront.

Construction is set to begin this December.

Goodwill has since confirmed that its current location at the College Station Shopping Plaza will not be replacing said storefront.

