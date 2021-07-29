SEC officially extends membership to include UT-Austin, Oklahoma

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — It's official! The SEC voted in favor of the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma joining the league.

In this single tweet, the SEC announced "Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025."

This comes just a day after Texas A&M placed their own vote.

In a three-to-one vote, the Board of Regents approved Texas and Oklahoma joining from the Big 12 to the SEC.

"The motion passes. Thank you," Tim Leach, Elected Chairman of Board of Regents said.

The two schools announced their desire to leave the league earlier this week.

"The TV contracts will only exist as long as the league exists so if the league fails to exist, the jobs from the TV network won't exist anymore," J.A. Wright, 3L law clerk, Law firm of Charles K. Sanders and Erica Rose said.

The SEC’s most recent television contract with ESPN, set to take effect in 2024, is expected to increase revenue distribution to its member schools to about $67 million per year.

The network also has a contract with the Big 12, but rights are shared with Fox. Those deals expire in 2025.

If the two teams do leave the Big 12, there will only be eight teams left in the league.

It gives SEC an opportunity for more revenue but also gives ESPN more power. The Big 12 shot back, submitting a cease-and-desist letter.

"The big 12 should not go out without a fighting chance," Wright said.

The two ollegiate teams will be able to begin competing in the SEC, come the 2025-26 academic year.

