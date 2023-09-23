SEC Network surprises SFA Middle School teacher of the year with $3,000 check

BRYAN, Texas — ESPN's SEC Network surprised SFA Middle School teacher, Naveen Cunha, with a $3,000 check Friday morning.

The network partnered with College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers to award the robotics teacher with three digital $1,000 gift cards.

Cunha is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year and plans to use the money to benefit his classroom and Odyssey Academy, the school's STEM program.

Students, faculty and staff lined the hallways to cheer Cunha on, and Superintendent Ginger Carrabine and members of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees also attended to present the check.

Even SEC Nation analyst and Super Bowl Champion Roman Harper showed up to congratulate him.

Cunha said the check was unexpected.

"I'm not used to that level that was in the halls that was amazing," he said. "To have, okay, the teacher and the board out there, but to see all the students out there, kids that I see in the hallway everyday because everyone walks by my room, when they come in the morning or they leave in the afternoon, and just seeing the joy and excitement that they had, that was touching."

The network will feature Cunha on SEC Network ahead of the Texas A&M game against Auburn University at 9 a.m. Saturday.