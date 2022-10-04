Watch Now
SCAM ALERT: Fake 'Brazos County Collections' number asking for bank info

Bryan Texas Utilities (Facebook)
BTU Scam Alert
Posted at 9:19 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:28:04-04

BRYAN, Texas — Officials are warning the public of a scam involving a random number claiming the recipient owes money.

Claiming to work with 'Brazos County Collections', officials said scammers are telling recipients they need to ask for "Jackie Smith."

This is a scam, according to Barbra Smith, Public Communications Officer, Brazos County.

The actual Brazos County Collections office is reminding the public that they do not call anyone asking for their banking information.

Anyone needing assistance with this matter is asked to call their office at 979-361-4297.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.