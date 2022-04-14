Say 'Howdy' to Texas A&M University's Head Yell Leader - Zac Cross

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For more than 100 years The Yell Leaders have embodied the pride and spirit of Texas A&M University, With spirit running deep for just about anyone who attends Texas A&M.

Zac Cross says he is ready to continue the long-standing tradition as The Yell Leader’s next leading man. Often represented as the 12th man, Yell Leaders serve as the heart and pride of all aggie athletic events.

“It’s been a blessing to give back to the university that has done so much for me," said Cross.

Being a first-generation college student, Cross knew little of the immense pride Aggies had for their culture – it was ultimately getting to witness it for himself that he decided he wanted to join the team.

“At Texas A&M, spirit is the foundation of everything we do," said Cross. "It is embodied in our traditions and core values. It is our job as Yell Leaders to ensure the entire student body has the chance to participate in these traditions and be part of the 12th Man."

“I got to realize how special A&M was and I really started to feel a part of the Aggie family and the 12th Man and I was trying to think to myself, I want to give back how can I do this?”

And he did it - by serving as a Junior Yell Leader for the past 2 years but Cross recalls the day that all changed for him.

“I remember where I was - I was getting in my truck and I got a call from the current head yell leader… For like a good 30 seconds I didn’t know what to say…Immediately after I got off the phone, I called my mom and told her and the rest of my family and friends since it is such a huge opportunity.”

Zac’s parents - Stephen and Elizabeth Cross say they were just as excited to hear the good news.

“We are extremely proud, he is a hard worker, he is very dedicated when he sets his mind to do something he pretty much accomplishes it. He is a go-getter in that aspect - if something is set before him, he is going to get it done,” said Mother Elizabeth Cross.

“I have been coaching him, it’s one of those things that has been instilled in him since he was little – try hard, try your best - and he is doing that," said Father Stephen Cross.