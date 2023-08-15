Say 'Howdy' to Bryan, Texas & earn a chance to win $500!

BRYAN — Destination Bryan is excited to announce the launch of The Howdy Challenge [destinationbryan.com], a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events, and businesses in Bryan.

Take The Howdy Challenge between Aug. 15-Oct. 15, 2023 to get introduced to (or reacquainted with) some of the best our community has to offer.

“The Howdy Challenge features 19 unique opportunities to explore Bryan,” said Lina Adams, PR & communications coordinator for Destination Bryan. “Whether you're a new student at Texas A&M or a born and raised Bryanite, we encourage everyone in Bryan-College Station to become a tourist in your own backyard and experience some new places and events in the community this fall.”

Participants simply sign up for the free pass and check in to at least 12 of the locations and events on the pass for a chance to win 1 of 12 $500 prepaid gift cards. That means there are 12 chances to win, and all participants have to do is check in at 12 of the locations on The Howdy Challenge digital passport!

LOCATIONS

Aggieland Wild Animal Safari

Pack up the car and see the "Serengeti of the South" at Aggieland Safari as you explore their drive-thru safari & wildlife recreation center. Plus, you can offer the giraffes & tortoises a fresh, cool snack or two!

BigShots Golf Aggieland

Check out BigShots Golf Aggieland located in the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park! Enjoy a two-story venue with 60 tee boxes with virtual golf games for all skill levels and scratch kitchen menu items you won't find anywhere else. Plus, with mini-golf, lawn games and lounges with tasty bites, the fun never ends.

Boonville Heritage Park

The Boonville Heritage Park is the last preserved remnant of the town of Boonville, the original county seat of Brazos County. Occupying 11.29 acres, Boonville Heritage Park is home to the 1856 Turner-Peters log house, which is furnished with 19th-century items typical of Texas frontier homes. The park is also the site of the original Boonville cemetery where Harvey Mitchell, “The Father of Brazos County,” his family, and many other early pioneers are interred.

Brazos Valley African American Museum

The mission of the Brazos Valley African American Museum is to explore, develop, preserve and present the cultural history and heritage of African Americans. The museum will promote individual and community awareness, understanding, pride, and respect for the contributions that African Americans have made in the past and present to the American experience.

Sun-Mon: Closed | Tues-Fri: 12PM-5PM | Sat: 12PM-4PM

Brazos Valley Museum Of Natural History

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is the only museum in a 100 mile radius that focuses on promoting science, and natural and cultural history through the preservation of artifacts, fascinating exhibits, and outstanding educational programs and events. Museum offerings are designed for all ages to encourage life-long learning and the responsible stewardship of our natural resources.

First Friday

Enjoy live music, art and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on the First Friday of each month. This is a free, family-friendly event that typically features live performances throughout Downtown, as well as unique experiences hosted by various Downtown businesses. You can expect to find members of the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market selling their goods on Main Street, as well as shops & restaurants open extra late into the evening.

Event Dates: September 1, 2024 and October 6, 2024

Hullabaloo Music Fest

Hullabaloo Music Fest returns in a new format for its 3rd year! Experience a variety of live musicians performing across 4 unique venues all located in Historic Downtown Bryan on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale now for Hullabaloo Music Fest, presented by Clements Guitars! Featuring The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus among other touring, regional, and local acts, this full day of live music will highlight some of Bryan Texas's most unique venues. Tickets are only $10 and get you admission to 4 venues (Grand Stafford Theater, The Palace Theater, The 101, and KinderHill Brew Lab) all day long on Sunday, September 3.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend & the return of Aggie Football with us at Hullabaloo Music Fest.

Purchase your tickets now at destinationbryan.com/hullabaloo

Lake Bryan

Find room to breathe & soak up the sunshine at Lake Bryan, an outdoor recreation oasis in the heart of the Brazos Valley. With more than 20 miles of hiking, biking, and running trails, swimming areas, kayak & paddleboard rentals, campgrounds, and largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and redfish stocked by Texas Parks & Wildlife, there are plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in nature and escape the hustle & bustle of everyday life!

Polite Coffee Roasters

One of Bryan’s legendary historical figures, Edwin Kyle, the namesake of Kyle Field, was a fixture at Texas A&M University and in the Bryan Community for nearly 50 years. His historical home, The Kyle House, lives on as a legend reborn and is now the home to Polite Coffee Roasters, offering a full service coffee shop, roasting operation, and education on the production of coffee.

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

Ronin Farm & Restaurant serves as a prime location for food, fellowship, and nostalgia while preserving the culinary traditions of Texas by sharing sustainable foods and exceptional experiences with the community. Ronin features family farm cuisine with a constantly evolving menu.

The BEE Community

Through the handcrafting of products in a variety of enterprises, The Bee Community exists to provide meaningful work and a place of belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Bee artisans craft high quality products like soaps, candles, dog treats, stationery and jewelry. The Bee Community wants all - regardless of ability and capacity - to experience the dignity and purpose that comes from employment. Stop by their store to find your next gift, or the perfect item for your home or apartment.

The Farm Patch

A Bryan-College Station tradition since 1974, The Farm Patch is an open-air market, open daily, offering unique fruit and vegetable stands that included all types of food products, flowers, and bedding plants. It has become widely known and recognized for its quality, freshness, fair pricing, and overall “Old Market” appeal.

The Farmers' Market in Brazos Valley

This year-round farmers’ market located in Historic Downtown Bryan aims to connect consumers directly to local producers providing produce, pantry-essentials, and more that align with the season.

The Local | Every Tuesday

Held seasonally at Lake Walk, The Local is a weekly, outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers, and crafters from across the Brazos Valley. From fresh foods including bread and honey, to homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry, The Local features a variety of vendors week to week!

Hours: 4-7pm

Dates: September 12, September 19, September 26, October 3, October 10

The Lookout Tower at Lake Walk

Focused on cultivating community through meaningful experiences and memorable connections, Lake Walk is ever growing and ever evolving - just like the remarkable community we are a part of. Designed by Nelsen Partners – The Lookout Observation Tower stands 75 feet tall and features an observation deck and three viewpoints.

The Queen Theatre

A movie theatre has been at this location since 1913 and named “The Queen” since 1914. Vacant and in disrepair, the building was purchased by the Downtown Bryan Association in 2010 and restoration began. A community wide effort took place over 8 years and the Queen was finally restored and reopened May 4, 2018. Management of the theatre recently returned to the hands of the original family. Today this legendary building has been reborn as a dine-in theatre filled with modern amenities. The Queen now features luxury seats and a full dining menu, theater-goers will be able to enjoy first-run movies in the heart of Historic Downtown Bryan.

The Remnant Of Nawlins Cajun & Country Cuisine

At The Remnant Of Nawlins, the cultures of Texas and New Orleans converge to bring down-home Cajun cuisine to the heart of the Brazos Valley. From red beans and rice to jambalaya, crawfish to gumbo, shrimp poboys and everything in-between.

West 31st Street Murals

Bryan is a vibrant, diverse community home to a thriving arts scene, rich in cultural diversity, and rooted in a storied past more than 150 years in the making. The 31st Street Murals are located on north side of the building on West 31st Street. The completed murals showcase a variety of painting styles and interpretations of Bryan, Texas all painted by Texas artists.

Zeitman's Grocery Store

When you walk through the front door at Zeitman's Grocery Store, you'll find a local delicatessen and bakery filled with the best bagels, cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, and Jewish delicacies within 100 miles – and maybe even within the State of Texas. To the Zeitman family, however, this local deli is more than just that... It's the American Dream, and it's built on a legacy at least 4 generations in the making.