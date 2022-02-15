Saving Moe: Aggie veteran desperate to pay for service dog's chemo and amputation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Like a whirlwind, a spunky young Labrador changed the life of a young Aggie veteran struggling with PTSD.

Now, that veteran is determined to return the favor, to save his companion from the clutches of cancer ... at least giving him the chance to live a couple more years.

Carson Wehmeyer, a U.S. Navy veteran, worked hard to succeed as a Texas A&M student. Last year, he decided to take a break from his studies to care for his mental health, attending the Warrior’s Heart program for post-traumatic stress treatment.

It was at this program that Wehmeyer met Moe, a two-year-old black Labrador. Man and dog bonded quickly, sharing lives of hardship.

"Moe's previous owner became part of the 22 veterans who kill themselves per day," explained Wehmeyer. "His mom had donated him and another dog to the Warriors Heart program.”

Wehmeyer was able to obtain Moe as his own service dog, thanks to donations from the public. Wehmeyer has long battled post-traumatic stress from childhood trauma, and from his time serving as a medic in a military hospital. Moe has been there to soothe the young man during nightmares and bouts of anxiety.

And with Moe’s help, Wehmeyer is proudly seven months sober from alcohol addiction.

But now, Moe’s life is in grave danger. Last week, the dog was diagnosed with deadly bone cancer. He has little time left to live.

"Without treatment, it’s two to three months," Wehmeyer said. "With amputation, it's six to eight months. With amputation and chemo, he has a year-and-a-half, to two years.”

Unable to afford Moe’s veterinary care in Wehmeyer’s current home near San Antonio, Monday morning the veteran made a four-hour drive to the emergency room of Texas A&M’s small animal hospital.

Texas A&M does offer payment plans for pet owners and can offer discounted treatment in some specific situations, thanks to donations made to the hospital.

Still, Wehmeyer fears he won’t be able to pay to save Moe’s life.

"He’s been working so hard and putting so much work into himself," shared Anna Williford, a longtime friend of Wehmeyer. "And, I know Moe has been a big part of that. I would hate to see him maybe go backwards a few steps.”

Wehmeyer has launched a GoFundMe campaign for Moe’s medical bills, with a current goal of $10,000. He and his friends hope to spread the word and get treatment for the young Labrador retriever.

"I hate that I have to ask for help because a majority of my life I handle things on my own," Wehmeyer admitted. "... But now I have no options... and Moe legitimately saves my life every single day.”

Donations can be made at the following link:

Fundraiser by Carson Wehmeyer: Moes fight with cancer (gofundme.com)