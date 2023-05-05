Sam Houston State University students upset over graduation ceremony decision

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Graduation is just days away at Sam Houston State University, a time where students are filled with excitement to celebrate their accomplishments.

Except this time around, students are very unhappy with a university decision that will impact their ceremonious day.

Sam Houston State University confirmed in a statement to 15ABC,

The university is committed to hosting an event that is accessible and as safe as possible for all guests and participants. Like other universities in the state, we are moving the stage to the floor as part of the ceremony. Graduates will be recognized by name and receive their diplomas from President White. This change will not limit the audience’s view of the graduates. Sam Houston State University

While students will still be able to physically walk and receive their diplomas, there will be no stage.

Students are confused over what is deemed safe and what impacted this decision.

Rayven Criswell is a senior and first-generation student.

She started school at Sam Houston State University just before the pandemic, altering her college journey. The thought of not being able to walk across the stage at graduation has Criswell crushed.

“This is an accomplishment not only for me but for my entire family,” said Rayven Criswell, Graduating senior at Sam Houston State University. “They never got to experience something like this, and I never got to experience a normal college career. I started college in 2019 and my spring semester, everybody was sent home.”

She created a petition, calling on the university to reverse their decision.

In less than 24 hours, her original post gained over 15 thousand signatures. There are currently over 18 thousand signatures and counting.

“Walking the stage is one of Sam Houston’s very few traditions that I was really looking forward to and they’re trying to rip that away from us right now,” said Criswell.

Many students commenting online to the university that this decision could be in lieu of Black Greek lettered organizations, part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, on campus that stroll across the stage after receiving their diploma in honor of their fraternities and sororities.

Criswell and other classmates say strolling is fun and enjoyable to watch and hasn’t been an issue in the past, so why now?

At this time, there are no further updates from the university.

Sam Houston State University graduation ceremonies begin Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. You can find the full commencement schedule here.