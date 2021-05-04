Sam Houston State names scholarship in honor of Brenham ISD teacher

BRENHAM, TX — On April 4, the President of Sam Houston State honored Wanda Smith of Brenham ISD with a new $500 scholarship in her name.

The Wanda Smith Make A Difference Scholarship will reportedly go to first-generation Sam Houston State students who want to pursue a career in teaching.

Mrs. Smith originally started her journey with Brenham ISD as a custodian, bus monitor, and paraprofessional before working her way up to become a teacher.

“The story is a true snapshot of our Brenham ISD educators,” said Veronica Johannsen. “Our educators have true grit, are passionate about what they do, and most importantly, love all of our Brenham ISD students. We really are a proud community inspiring and encouraging excellence for ALL.”

Smith was also honored by the Mayor of Milton, Tate Jr., who declared May 4 as "Be The Best That You Can Be" Wanda Smith Day. Alongside this, the Brenham Elementary principal and their superintendent unveiled an engraved bench (“Be The Best That You Can Be”) in Mrs. Smith’s honor.

During the announcement that rainy morning, Smith commented, "I truly believe that the rain are tears that they [Wanda’s beloved mother and sister] are crying of happiness,” before concluding, "That’s what I want them [Brenham ISD students] to know, the world is theirs; they can do whatever they want to do"

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES