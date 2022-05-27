Sam Houston Elementary dad's initiative provides students with fun, safe memories of school

BRYAN, Texas — These aren't just your ordinary dads these are dads of great students.

The dad watchdogs program at Sam Houston elementary is making an impact on students' lives.

These dads walk through the halls, hanging out with students and waving at kiddos. Now the responsibility of what they do is much more appreciated than ever before.

It’s a snapshot of what these dads do every other day. A memory for these students that will last a lifetime.

”I think will always remember it and look back on it and laugh about it , about how fun it was, yeah I'm glad I got to experience it,” John Moreno, a Sam Houston dad watchdog.

Although it began as a fun way to bond with your child. Now in the wake of the Uvalde shooting these dads recognize it means much more.

”It’s very important the whole safety aspect of it all, even from car drop off and pick up to make sure that the doors are locked, and kids are safe where they’re supposed to be,” shared Jeff Hobbs, a Sam Houston dad watchdog.

Trace Allen and Erin Kneese are graduating 4th grade and say this is something they’ll never forget.

”I like them being at our school because they help work together with the students, so the students can learn more social things about older people, not just people our age,” said Allen.

”I like when they’re just walking everywhere and they give you high fives and fist bumps, it puts a smile on your face sometimes,” said Kneese.

” Their presence is important and paying attention to our kids, not just the safety aspect and the security of our schools but just the mental health,” said Sylvia Luera, shared Sam Houston Elementary Counselor.

Luera hopes this inspires other dads to be more present in their child's lives.

”The name is dads of great students, my daughter has a lot of joy doing this, it gives me a lot of pride to help out in the program,” said Mark Jurica, a Sam Houston dad watchdog.

As these dads wrap up the school year, they’d like to encourage other Sam Houston elementary dads to look out for the dad watch dog launch this September.

As next school year will be here before you know it.