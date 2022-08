BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army is holding their 13th annual Back-to-School shopping event where 30 kids will receive $100 each to school shop.

The Women's Auxiliary is a voluntary, fundraising branch of the Salvation Army helping ease the burden of financial stress.

With inflation, The Women's Auxiliary looks forward to helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Catch the full story on KRHD News at 5 p.m.