Salvation Army 'Doing the Most Good' luncheon to be held Thursday

BRYAN, Texas — For 12 years in a row, the Salvation Army has held its annual luncheon, which helps raise much-needed funds to support different programs and services.

Tanisha Pickney is the Case Management Supervisor with the organization, and she says as summer approaches, the need to feed children will increase.

“Food security is very [much] in demand before the [start of] summer. We do our food pantry every Wednesday which feeds 50 to 60 families,” Pickney said.

While the Salvation Army does what it can to assist, funds can only go so far.

Kenzi Pincelli, the Volunteer Event Coordinator, says the annual luncheon helps the organization raise more to be able to give more during the summer.

“Funds tend to run lower and there are more people in a greater need, and we need to help parents feed their children since they aren’t in school," Pincelli said.

The organization has raised over $173,000, with a goal of $200,000 to meet by Thursday.

Information on the 12th annual Salvation Army “Doing the Most Good” luncheon, tickets and how you can donate can be found here.