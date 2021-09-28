Salvation Army BCS opens Angel Tree applications to families in need

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is now accepting applications for this year's Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program.

The program is organized every year to make the holiday season a little brighter for local children in need.

Families with children ages zero through twelve are now able to apply - while members of the community can adopt an angel and donate gifts such as toys and clothes.

"Individuals in the community that have the means to support other children are able to come and purchase gifts," said Andrea Israel, corp officer and co-executive leader, Salvation Army BCS. "Adopt an angel off the tree is how we call it and they are able to shop for that child, bring the gifts back, and then we are able to get the gifts to the families that are in need."

Families wanting to apply can do by clicking here.

The Angel Tree kick-off event is scheduled for Friday, No. 12 at the Post Oak Mall food court at noon.

