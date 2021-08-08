S&F Athletes hosts back to school celebration, backpack and sneaker giveaway

BRYAN, TEXAS — Summer is almost over and it's time to start planning for a new school year. It's been a difficult year, with many families in need of the essential school supplies.

From 11am until 2pm Saturday at the Neal Recreation Center in Bryan, nearly 100 local families received essential supplies to get ready to go back to school.

From outdoor activities and booths showing BCS families what resources were there to help, as well as backpacks and sneakers, children were getting what they need to feel confident in the classroom.

The director says the event is based in Irving and this was the first time the event was held in Bryan, but he says it won't be their last.

"These families will get an opportunity to be able to come in with the supplies we are offering them, the backpack and the tennis shoes, allows the parents to put the funds that would have gone to those things to something else to benefit them and the family," Richard Foster, the Executive Director of S&F Athletes said.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to bring the community together and offer services they can benefit from.

"It levels the playing field. It allows each child to feel important. Even the slogan is 'walk in your purpose' and this allows them to come in and feel that confidence," Marva Bailey, Sneakers for Success Director said.