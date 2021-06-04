Rudder High welcomes a new head coach for the girls basketball team

BRYAN, TX — A former Texas A&M women's basketball player is spreading her wealth of knowledge of the game to young athletes.

From dribbling on the court to coaching from the sidelines Karla Calhoun is the new head coach for the rudder high girls basketball team. The most important goal she has for her new team is to make sure they're having fun.

She's always had a love for the game.

"It’s just something that you would say it’s in your blood, it’s just what we love and what we do," said Karla Calhoun, Rudder High Girls Basketball Head Coach.

Born to play and raised in the Brazos Valley, she learned at a young age what it took to make it to the collegiate level.

"I’m a coach’s kid and so both of my parents have played the sport even in a collegiate level," Calhoun shared.

Calhoun played for the lady Aggies as a freshman when they brought home their first ever national championship title.

After her professional career she decided to give back to her community by giving young athletes a chance to dream big.

”Just seeing how you can grow all the way around. I think that’s the most rewarding part and I wanted to be a part of that given my knowledge and giving back,” said Calhoun, as she explained what drew her to become a coach.

She hopes to provide them with the skills and techniques that will prepare them to play for the collegiate level. But most importantly she will instill the message of family values through her teaching.

“We’re going to have some workouts over the summer, we’re looking forward to building skills, agility, strength we’re going to get in that weight room and build some chemistry,” said Calhoun.

The lady rangers finished last season 2nd in the district, Calhoun hopes to take them all the way come next year.

Besides having her lady ranger's shine bright swishing baskets, she would also like them to make a splash in the community. Calhoun hopes to plan fundraisers and opportunities for her team to engage in philanthropic events.

