Rudder High students in SkillsUSA visit Washington, D.C. for leadership institute

BRYAN, Texas — A few students from Rudder High School in Bryan ISD visited Washington, D.C. on behalf of SkillsUSA for a learning leadership Institute.

“SkillsUSA is an organization for our students to be career and college ready,” said Phe’Licia Thompson, Rudder High School.

“It prepares them for the workforce or college dealing with what they want to in the career field of technical education, also known as vocational.”

Mrs. Phe’Licia Thompson teaches criminal justice at Rudder High School. She also advises SkillsUSA.

This organization gives students the chance to dive into other avenues that fall under CTE, Career Technical Education, giving them creative freedom over their lives.

“To actually experience, y’all gone make me cry, experience the first trip for these girls to get on an airplane, to go to Washington, D.C., a place that they’ve never been was fascinating and exciting for me,” Mrs. Thompson said.

For Citaly De Santiago, she reflects on making many first memories.

“My first time flying, it was just amazing,” said Citlaly De Santiago, District Officer, SkillsUSA.

“I got to see beautiful sculptures, the Supreme Court, the Capitol, the Pentagon, the murals, just amazing.”

Rudder High School represented District 7 of Texas where students from all over the U.S. gathered for the Washington Leadership Training Institute.

They toured major museums and monuments and spoke with Senator John Cornyn about the public education system.

“I got to hear so many stories of how SkillsUSA has impacted one individual and one school as a whole,” said De Santiago.

As the SkillsUSA advisor, Mrs. Thompson says it’s an honor to see her students step into leadership roles.

“One of my students, I literally had to push her to apply for one of the officer positions because of the potential that I see in my students," Mrs. Thompson said.

“Mrs. T had seen the opportunity in me to do something great so she gave me this application to fill out for becoming a district officer,” said Destini Mack, District Officer, SkillsUSA.

“She was like, ‘Destini, you’re going to do this.’”

Destini Mack originally didn’t see herself in this role.

Now, she’s encouraging other students to get involved and work on their communication and leadership skills.

“Learning more about Skills, the frame working, the power is what we use and it’s basically to develop your framework story and being in Washington was just so fun,” Mack said.

Those memories forever etched in Mrs. Thompson’s heart.

“To get to capture these moments with my girls was an everlasting memory for me,” said Mrs. Thompson. “When it comes down to my students, that’s where my heart is at. I know that it’s my gift, not just a talent. It’s my calling to work with these students. I wouldn’t be no other place than Rudder to lead the way with these students.”

Next up is fall leadership at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX where students in SkillsUSA will continue to learn vital skills that will propel them into the future.