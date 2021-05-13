Rudder High students are building a better future for their community

BRYAN, TX — A school in Bryan is taking the school library to the community.

They're literally putting books on wheels with a mobile library.

The construction and welding classes at Earl Rudder High School are teaming up to bring this dream to life.

The school district has yearned to get their hands on this project for a long-time and now it’s becoming a reality

“I've been able to kind of come in and see it in stages from when they rolled an empty bus into watching the kids put the floor in build the shelves," said Rachel Layton, Rudder High Principal. "I'm excited to see what the finished product looks like,”

The mobile library is about halfway done. Once it’s ready to hit the road, the bus will be hauling both books, computers and provide WiFi for those near the bus.

“Right here we’re going to have all the computers standing up right here and we’re going to have all the chairs for kids can sit down on the computers,” said Caleb Alvarez, a junior at Rudder high working in both the construction and welding of the bus.

Working in a unique space has created challenges. But students say it's rewarding to go from paper to reality.

”Everything about this was a learning experience throughout the way all the designing, measuring on the wood, the curving the flooring,” added Alvarez.

”Not only are the kids learning but I’m learning as well with the knowledge of the students of things I don’t know,” said Donald Brown, the construction teacher at Rudder High School.

He says he's been able to teach students about cabinetry with this project which is something they usually don't get a chance to do.

Putting the bus in familiar places with a set schedule will be a slow process to roll out, but Denise Kerstin the Library Coordinator for Bryan ISD is spearheading the logistics and is excited to get this out into the community.

”We want it to be out in the community as much as possible but we’re going to start with parking it at campuses because our families are familiar with where the campuses are and it’s kind of a good meeting point to get started,” she said.

The goal is to complete the mobile library by this summer.

