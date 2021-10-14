Royal Roots of Freedom offers programs to help women with mental health

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — More and more people are focusing on how to tend their mental health. But not everyone always has the access to resources.

Royal Roots of Freedom is a fairly new non-profit that offers mental health programs in town to help women.

Shoshoana Vogt, mentor and director of fundraising, Royal Roots of Freedom likes to start each program at Royal Root of Freedom making tea.

"It just kind of opens up the afternoon for whatever happens," Vogt said.

Some clients help her make it.

"Then just sit down and that's how they start to decide what they are going to work on. First for the evening and then the program flows pretty good from there," Vogt said.

Royal Roots of Freedom is a free Christian-based, mental health non-profit organization focused solely on helping women.

Dr. Kathy Duncan is the founder and executive director. She has experience helping clients as a licensed psychologist.

She wants women to know the organization is here to "Help for all women who are seeking freedom."

She uses technology-based tools to help clients shake out stress, improve sleep and more.

"A lot of people need help with sleep. Sleep is one of those things that is very commonly out of wack right now in our day."

Royal Roots aims to create a safe atmosphere for everyone.

"I just feel very at home here I guess because there are things that I have been through too. We've all been through things and just needed the support of other people," Vote said.

Royal Roots of Freedom is holding an open house where people can learn more about their services on Saturday.